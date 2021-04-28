Rollback Of Restitution Power Leaves FTC Cases In Limbo

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last week in AMG Capital v. FTC all but stripped the Federal Trade Commission of its ability to recoup money from lawbreakers in federal court and the agency's pending cases are sure to feel the impact. In her opening statement during Tuesday's congressional hearing on the FTC's authority under Section 13(b) of the FTC Act, the commission's acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said the agency has 24 active cases seeking to use the provision to quickly return a collective $2.4 billion to consumers. Many of the cases that could be impacted by the ruling are consumer...

