Activist Urges Top Court To Allow Google Mass Privacy Suit

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 4:01 PM BST) -- The former head of a consumer rights group told the U.K. Supreme Court on Thursday that allowing his multibillion-pound privacy suit accusing Google of unlawfully tracking iPhone users would solve a "fundamental" problem of access to justice in England. Hugh Tomlinson QC said that a 2019 Court of Appeal decision that allowed his client, Richard Lloyd, former executive director of Which?, to serve his claim against Google LLC on behalf of 4.4 million U.K. residents should be upheld. The ruling creates a legal mechanism and benefits millions of people who would otherwise not have any remedy for data breaches, Tomlinson told the...

