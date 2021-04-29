Ad Firm Illegally Fired Workers Who Streamed Pay Complaints

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A California-based marketing and advertising consulting firm violated federal labor law by firing two workers after one complained in a Facebook livestream that the company was routinely late in delivering paychecks, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled. In a decision issued Wednesday, Administrative Law Judge Arthur Amchan said BlitzMetrics Co. was not able to show it would have fired workers Paul Sokol and Sabrina McNally without the livestream, considering Sokol had criticized CEO Dennis Yu's management before without consequence. "I find that as a matter of fact, respondent would not have terminated Sokol when it did but for Yu's animus...

