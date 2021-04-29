Jones Day Atty Wins Fresh Look At Axed Equal Pay Claim

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day associate suing the firm for sex discrimination convinced a D.C. federal judge that he'd used too strict a legal test when he threw out her equal pay allegation and won the court's blessing to retry the claim under a lighter standard. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss concluded Wednesday that he had incorrectly required former Jones Day issues and appeals associate Julia Sheketoff to show that she performed the same work as her male peers to keep the Equal Pay Act claim alive at this stage in the case. Case law actually requires that evidence be put forward...

