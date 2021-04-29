Uber Drivers Slam Bid To Lean On Prop 22 In Calif. Wage Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A class of nearly 5,000 drivers told a California federal judge on Wednesday that Uber Technologies Inc. can't argue that a new gig-economy law is retroactive and kills the workers' misclassification suit, arguing that the class period ends before the law went live. Led by Christopher James and Spencer Verhines, the drivers asked U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen to deny Uber's request to amend its answer to the complaint in a bid to introduce new defenses under California's recent voter-approved Proposition 22, a business-backed measure to exempt Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery companies from the state's revised worker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS