Facebook Advertiser Alleging Deception Seeks Class Status

Law360, San Francisco (April 29, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- An online advertiser suing Facebook for allegedly peddling false promises about its ad targeting abilities told a California federal judge on Thursday to certify a class of nearly 3 million advertisers who Facebook purportedly deceived and stole from, saying all Facebook could really offer advertisers was a "crapshoot." Advertiser Investor Village urged U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton during a remote hearing to grant class certification to U.S. advertisers that Facebook allegedly duped into purchasing targeted ad campaigns, telling the judge that the social media giant raked in cash by offering a level of precision that it couldn't actually provide....

