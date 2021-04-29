Fed. Circ. Weighs In On EAJA Fees In Partial Wins

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit issued a precedential decision Thursday clarifying that the government is still obligated to cover attorney fees stemming from initial case reviews for litigants who prevail against it in civil actions, even if the litigants did not succeed on all their claims. According to the underlying case, U.S. Army veteran Robert L. Smith partially won an appeal of a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs decision on his benefits. He then asked that his attorney fees for the appeal be covered under the Equal Access to Justice Act, which requires the government to pay attorney fees for those who prevail...

