9th Circ. Orders EPA To Ban Pesticide Or Find It Safe For Kids

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on food unless the EPA can find that it's safe for children. A split three-judge panel said the EPA has studied chlorpyrifos' effects for more than a decade and has found, again and again, that it cannot say with reasonable certainty that the currently allowable limits of the chemical cause no harm to people. Environmental groups and states had petitioned the Ninth Circuit to force the agency to reconsider its rejection of a petition to ban the chemical. "Rather than ban the...

