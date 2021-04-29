Ex-Mayor Used Investor Cash For Shoes, Jewelry, Jury Told

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor showered his then-girlfriend with expensive trips and gifts, including a $700 pair of Christian Louboutin heels and a $1,000 Tiffany necklace, she told a Boston jury Thursday, and prosecutors claim he used investors' money for the pricey items. Jasiel Correia, 29, is on trial facing two dozen federal charges including claims he fleeced investors in his app, SnoOwl, and spent over $230,000 on personal trips and gifts for his girlfriend. The former Fall River mayor's partner at the time, Natalie Cleveland, testified that she and the former mayor met when she was just 18 and for more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS