Tutoring Startup Settles SEC Claims It Cooked The Books

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A 25-year-old Harvard graduate agreed Thursday to pay around $223,000 to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging he lied to investors to raise $1 million for his floundering online tutoring business, once dubbed the "Uber of edtech startups" by Forbes. Without admitting or denying the allegations, Students of Strength Inc. and its founder and CEO, Rahsaan King, settled claims that the once-promising company broke securities laws by misrepresenting its revenue, assets and operations to more than 20 investors in convertible notes and common stock between 2017 and 2018. "Although Students of Strength had very few customers and nominal...

