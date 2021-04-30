Alamo Drafthouse Employee Bonuses OK'd In Ch. 11

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas has received permission from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to pay up to $600,000 in employee bonuses, after arguing that the money is needed to keep workers on the job and performing until the theater chain's Chapter 11 sale goes through. On Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved Alamo's motion to pay retention and performance bonuses to dozens of its more than 300 employees as the company prepares to make its case on Monday for a sale of its assets. "The debtors must incentivize key employees during these Chapter 11 cases to maintain the leadership and stability...

