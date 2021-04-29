MoneyGram Settles With OFAC For 'Blocked List' Transactions

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Money transfer company MoneyGram has reached a $34,000 settlement deal with the Office of Foreign Assets Control over 359 "apparent violations" of U.S. sanctions programs, OFAC said Thursday. Over roughly seven years, beginning in 2013, MoneyGram Payment Systems Inc. processed 359 transactions worth a combined $105,627 on behalf of about 40 individuals who were on OFAC's list of blocked persons, the release said. Texas-headquartered MoneyGram's peer-to-peer payment platform allows users to send money domestically and abroad, and has served close to 150 million people over the last five years, according to its website. MoneyGram provided services to blocked individuals in U.S....

