SAP Admits To Illegal Iran Exports In $8M Deal With Feds

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- German software company SAP SE will pay more than $8 million in penalties for illegally exporting its U.S.-made software products to users in Iran, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. The Walldorf, Germany-headquartered global software company agreed to shell out the fines as part of a multiagency settlement and nonprosecution agreement that stemmed from SAP's voluntary disclosure of years of export violations, according to the Justice Department. "SAP has admitted to thousands of export violations spanning six years that violated the U.S. embargo against Iran and endangered the national security of the United States," acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said...

