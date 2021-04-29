LA Brentwood Medical Office Tower Lands $43M Loan

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A trophy medical office tower in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood has landed $42.5 million in financing, according to an announcement on Thursday from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The loan is for Wilshire West Medical Tower, which is located at 11645 Wilshire Blvd. and has 78,702 square feet of space. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. did not name the borrower, but said its client was a "private Los Angeles-based medical office owner/operator." JLL said the loan was funded with life insurance money managed by Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, but did not provide further lender-side information. A representative at Blackstone told Law360...

