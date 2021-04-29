2nd Circ. Wants To Know If Google Ruling Alters Warhol Case

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday asked for more information on whether the U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster copyright ruling in Google v. Oracle means the appeals court should rehear a fair use case involving Andy Warhol. A week after the Andy Warhol Foundation asked the full court to rehear the high-profile art law case, the Second Circuit ordered briefing "addressing the impact, if any" of the high court's copyright ruling on how the current case should proceed. The order indicates that the appeals court is at least considering granting such an en banc rehearing of the case, in which a panel ruled...

