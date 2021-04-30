Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Must Defend Strip Club Owner In Models' IP Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled that First Mercury Insurance Co. has to defend a strip club operator in a suit by three professional models who claim their images were used without consent to promote the club on its website and social media accounts.

First Mercury's "personal and advertising injury" coverage extends to the models' claims that Triple Location LLC was negligent in not having policies to avoid the unauthorized use of their photos in the promotion of Club O on Facebook and Instagram, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said Thursday.

First Mercury argued that models Emily Sears, Lina Posada and Lucy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!