Insurer Must Defend Strip Club Owner In Models' IP Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled that First Mercury Insurance Co. has to defend a strip club operator in a suit by three professional models who claim their images were used without consent to promote the club on its website and social media accounts. First Mercury's "personal and advertising injury" coverage extends to the models' claims that Triple Location LLC was negligent in not having policies to avoid the unauthorized use of their photos in the promotion of Club O on Facebook and Instagram, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said Thursday. First Mercury argued that models Emily Sears, Lina Posada and Lucy...

