NLRB Wants Contempt Paused For Mediation In Casino Cases

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board asked the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to pause contempt proceedings against three casinos that allegedly defied court orders to bargain with a union over COVID-19 safety, saying mediation of related cases in the Ninth Circuit might yield a settlement resolving the disputes. In its unopposed motion to stay, the NLRB said the cases proceeding in the D.C. Circuit against the Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, and the Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel are closely tied to two others the Ninth Circuit referred to mediation earlier this week. As a result, the...

