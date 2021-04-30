Offshore Rig Workers Denied Win In OT Row

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Offshore oil and gas rig electricians can't win yet on claims that an energy services company denied them overtime pay after a Texas federal judge ruled that a dispute remained as to whether the workers were exempt from overtime pay and whether the company acted in good faith. In a memorandum and opinion Thursday, U.S. District Chief Judge Lee H. Rosenthal denied the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. electricians' bid for partial summary judgment, saying factual issues remained about whether they fit a Fair Labor Standards Act carveout for seamen. "The court must consider whether the plaintiffs primarily performed duties that were...

