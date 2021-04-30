Insurer Says BBQ Biz Won't Return $1M After Double Payment

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. has sought a $1 million reimbursement from a Georgia barbecue business and its owner after unintentionally twice paying them the bulk of a $1.7 million settlement to end an underlying civil rights case. The Minnesota insurer filed suit against Stockbridge, Georgia, resident Arick Whitson and Georgia Championship Barbeque Co. Inc. in the Northern District of Georgia on Wednesday, claiming it accidentally paid them $1 million twice in early April and can't get the extra money back. Atlantic was the liability carrier for the city of Stockbridge, which settled claims in March by Whitson and his company, doing...

