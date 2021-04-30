Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Security Guard Says Union Past Doesn't Affect BIPA Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A former security officer has urged an Illinois federal court not to toss her biometric privacy suit over a data management company's allegedly unlawful door access procedures, arguing her past union membership shouldn't doom her claims.

Former guard Pasha McKenzie urged U.S. District Judge John Blakey to reject Digital Realty Management Services LLC's argument that her past membership in Service Employees International Union Local 1 preempts her Biometric Information Privacy Act claims under federal labor law.

McKenzie, who guarded Digital's Chicago office while working for Allied Universal Security Services, argued that her biometric privacy claim exists despite her SEIU membership because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!