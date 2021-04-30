Ex-Security Guard Says Union Past Doesn't Affect BIPA Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A former security officer has urged an Illinois federal court not to toss her biometric privacy suit over a data management company's allegedly unlawful door access procedures, arguing her past union membership shouldn't doom her claims. Former guard Pasha McKenzie urged U.S. District Judge John Blakey to reject Digital Realty Management Services LLC's argument that her past membership in Service Employees International Union Local 1 preempts her Biometric Information Privacy Act claims under federal labor law. McKenzie, who guarded Digital's Chicago office while working for Allied Universal Security Services, argued that her biometric privacy claim exists despite her SEIU membership because...

