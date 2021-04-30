7th Circ. Says Damages For Pilot's FMLA Win Too Low

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A regional air carrier that operates United Airlines express flights can't contest a jury verdict that found it hindered a diabetic former pilot's access to medical leave, the Seventh Circuit ruled, adding that a lower court's $430,000 damages award was miscalculated and insufficient. A three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a judgment in favor of John Cloutier against GoJet Airlines LLC but found an Illinois trial court had shorted the pilot roughly $200,000 in damages. "The district court inadvertently rewarded GoJet at the expense of Cloutier, the harmed employee," Judge Joel Flaum said. "Approving of the district court's inconsistent monthly work figures...

