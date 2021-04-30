Democracy Advocate Must Replead Claims Yahoo Aided China

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A Tiananmen Square protestor and Chinese political activist will have to try again on his claims that Yahoo Inc. helped the Chinese government track down and imprison him, after a California federal court found he failed to specify when the tech giant's alleged misconduct occurred. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh dismissed with leave to amend the complaint brought by Ning XIanhua against Yahoo's successor companies, saying it doesn't meet federal pleading standards because it didn't allege any dates for the relevant actions. "Plaintiff does not allege when he opened a Yahoo account, when he used his Yahoo account...

