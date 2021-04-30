SoCal Warehouse Builder Agrees To $47M In Green Projects

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A California warehouse developer has reached a settlement to invest up to $47 million in electric vehicles and equipment, rooftop solar and other green energy infrastructure to settle a dispute with environmental groups over the project's environmental impact. The agreement — which also includes money to protect wildlife and minimize the project's impact on the nearby community — was announced Thursday in California courts by the developer, Highland Fairview Properties, and the environmental groups, which include the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club, the Coalition for Clean Air and the San Bernardino Valley Audubon Society. Under the settlement terms, the developer of...

