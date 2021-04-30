Real Estate Rumors: Easton, Vornado, Housing Trust

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Florida developer Easton Group has landed $24 million in financing from U.S. Bank for a project in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The loan is for a project at the corner of Northwest 144th Street and 109th Avenue, where Easton is planning to build a 266,000-square-foot distribution warehouse, according to the report. A venture that includes Donald Trump and Vornado Realty Trust has received a combined $617 million in proceeds from the refinance of a San Francisco office tower, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The refinancing is for 555 California St. and comes in the form...

