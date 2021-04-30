Apple Hit With EU Antitrust Complaint Over App Store Rules

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:59 AM EDT) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog accused Apple on Friday of abusing its dominance by requiring developers of rival music streaming apps to use the tech giant's tool for making purchases within the programs, leading to higher prices for consumers. The European Commission has sent the company a formal complaint accusing it of using its dominance over the App Store to affect competition for music streaming services to Apple users. The statement of objections focuses on Apple's rules that require developers who want to include their apps in the company's exclusive store to use its proprietary system for in-app payments, which allows...

