Wilson Sonsini, Weil Guide Gores SPAC-Sonder $2.2B Merger

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini-counseled Sonder Holdings announced Friday's it's going public through a merger with a special purpose entity affiliated with the Gores Group in a deal valuing the hospitality technology firm at $2.2 billion, a matter Weil assisted the Gores special purpose entity with. San Francisco-based Sonder Holdings Inc. said it's combining with The Gores Group LLC entity Gores Metropoulos II Inc., and the firms said Sonder is expected to have more than $700 million in net cash following the close of the merger. The company helps owners and developers manage, lease and operate their spaces, and has invested heavily in its...

