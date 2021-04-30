Twenty Essex Nabs London-Based Freshfields Arbitration Pro

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An international arbitration attorney with a four-decade-long tenure at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP in London has left the law firm behind, retiring from the partnership to join Twenty Essex as a full-time arbitrator, his new firm said Friday. Nigel Rawding QC has joined Twenty Essex's London chambers after almost 40 years at international law firm Freshfields, according to Twenty Essex, which said his expertise will support the firm's leading reputation in international arbitration. Rawding said in a statement that he has known most of the arbitrator members at Twenty Essex for years and has always appreciated their experience and knowledge....

