Texas Justices Say Injured Man Was Employee, Not Contractor

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A contract between a temporary staffing agency and Waste Management that labels workers as independent contractors isn't enough to defeat evidence that an injured worker suing the company is considered an employee under the Workers' Compensation Act, the Texas Supreme Court held Friday in tossing the suit. The state's high court reversed a February 2019 Fourteenth Court of Appeals ruling that Waste Management of Texas Inc. had to face the injury lawsuit brought by garbage collector Robert Stevenson, whose leg was amputated after a garbage truck ran over it. Pointing to the master contract between Taylor Smith Consulting LLC and WMT's...

