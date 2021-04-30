Texas Justices Clarify Anti-SLAPP Dismissal Deadlines

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The deadline to try to ditch lawsuits under the Texas anti-SLAPP law can reset under specific conditions, including when plaintiffs file amended pleadings that add new parties, allege new essential facts or assert new legal claims, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. In a unanimous decision, the Texas Supreme Court agreed with reality TV star and real estate investor Armando Montelongo's argument that the state's anti-SLAPP statute, the Texas Citizens Participation Act, allows for its 60-day deadline to restart when certain amended or supplemental pleadings are filed, giving more time for parties to file motions to dismiss. Anti-SLAPP laws are designed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS