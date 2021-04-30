Artist Says Destroyed Pittsburgh Mural Settlement Finalized

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A muralist's lawsuit against the city of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and numerous landowners and developers over the destruction of murals and other public artworks has been fully settled, according to a letter filed in Pennsylvania federal court. The settlement agreement has been "fully executed," counsel for artist Kyle Holbrook wrote in a short letter to the court Thursday, adding that a stipulation dismissing the case "should be filed within the next three weeks." Details of the settlement were not immediately available. Holbrook claimed in his 2018 lawsuit that the removal of numerous murals and artworks, created by him and several volunteers,...

