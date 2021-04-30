US Embassy In Russia Slashes Services After Hiring Ban

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Embassy in Moscow slashed its consular services for emergency U.S. citizen requests on Friday to comply with a recently signed Russian decree restricting the hiring activities of "unfriendly nations." Starting May 12, the embassy will curb its emergency services work for U.S. citizens and a "very limited" number of Russian residents' emergency immigrant visa requests, according to a notice on its website. The embassy said its reduced workload was necessary in light of a recent Russian decree restricting, or outright banning, embassies of "unfriendly nations" from hiring foreign nationals. "We regret that the actions of the Russian government have forced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS