Milbank Helps With $101M Pimco Loan For New York Property

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Pimco entity has loaned roughly $100.7 million to Centaur Properties for residential and commercial space at a Manhattan West 27th Street property and Milbank worked on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Jardim XX LLC, which is affiliated with Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC, is for 527 W. 27th St. and is an assumption of pre-existing debt on the property on the part of Pimco. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Friday show Erwin Dweck, a New York-based partner at Milbank LLP, worked on the deal, although...

