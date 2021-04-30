Block & Leviton Will Lead Investor Suit Against Bit Digital

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Block & Leviton LLP will lead an investor suit against cryptocurrency mining company Bit Digital that alleges the company misled investors by overstating its mining business, according to documents filed Friday in New York federal court. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. on Thursday consolidated three proposed class actions and selected Block & Leviton LLP as lead counsel and investor Joseph Franklin Monkam Nitcheu as lead plaintiff. Nitcheu claims he lost close to $186,000 after negative reports about Bit Digital's cryptocurrency mining business emerged. His alleged losses topped those of another potential leading plaintiff, Andre Johnson, who claimed to have...

