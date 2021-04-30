Broadband Trade Groups Sue NY Over $15 Internet Mandate

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Trade associations that represent internet service providers sued the state of New York on Friday, asserting that a new mandate requiring ISPs to offer low-income internet plans capped at $15 each oversteps the state's regulation authority. The challengers, which include major internet and cable trade groups CTIA, USTelecom, NTCA and ACA Connects, assert in their complaint that the attempted price regulation "intrudes into an exclusively federal field." According to the groups, New York's requirement aimed at making the internet more affordable doesn't take into account things ISPs have already been doing to help consumers weather the pandemic on a national scale...

