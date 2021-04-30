BIPA Suit Preempted By Workers' Comp Law, Ill. Justices Told

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Nursing home operator Symphony Bronzeville Park urged the Illinois Supreme Court on Friday to reverse a state appellate court's finding that Illinois' workers' compensation law doesn't preempt claims for statutory damages under its biometric privacy statute, saying a former employee is seeking a new, judicial exception for her alleged workplace injury. In its opening brief to the high court, Symphony Bronzeville Park said that the exclusivity provisions of the Workers' Compensation Act bar any employee's claim for civil damages against her employer for any work-related injury, and certainly bar the proposed class action filed over an alleged injury named plaintiff Marquita...

