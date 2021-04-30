NY Panel Sustains 1933 Act Claims For 1st Time Post-Cyan

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has sustained a set of Securities Act of 1933 claims for what appears to be the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling that federal securities claims could be litigated in state court. A four-judge panel on Thursday affirmed the denial of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' motion to dismiss claims that it lied to investors in its registration statement about its prospects of approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its most promising drug, Onpattro, to treat heart disease. In November, a lower court found the investors had adequately alleged that the registration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS