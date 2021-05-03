Synchronoss Beats Revised Shareholder Suit Over Unit Sale

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge for the second time tossed a derivative lawsuit alleging Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shareholders were misled about the value of a divestiture, ruling that the suing investor failed to prove it would have been futile to ask the board members to stop the alleged wrongdoing before resorting to litigation. Granting a motion to dismiss lead plaintiff Lisa LeBoeuf's revised lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said Friday that LeBoeuf fell short of the demand futility requirement of derivative complaints, in which investors must demonstrate a reasonable doubt that the directors were impartial enough to take action...

