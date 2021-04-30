Walmart Settles Wage Statements Class Action

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Walmart agreed to settle a certified class action filed by company employees who accused the retail giant of failing to provide proper wage statements, the parties told a California federal court Friday. In a filing, Walmart and the class representative for an estimated hundreds of thousands of class members jointly told the court that they had reached a classwide settlement agreement and would be working out the details and seeking court approval to resolve the California Labor Code claim. "The parties are in the process of documenting the settlement and anticipate needing 90 days to finalize the settlement documents and file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS