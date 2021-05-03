Biz Group Wants Another Stab At Axing Seattle Benefit Law

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- An employer advocacy group asked the Ninth Circuit to rethink tossing its challenge to a Seattle ordinance that expanded hotel workers' access to health care, arguing the full appeals court should strike down a 2008 decision that doomed its lawsuit. According to a petition filed Friday, the ERISA Industry Committee sought an en banc rehearing of the appellate court's decision declining to revive the lobby group's suit against the city of Seattle. The appellate court's opinion had sided with a lower court order holding that the ordinance — which requires hotels to either sign workers up to an employee health plan...

