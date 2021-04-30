10th Circ. Partially Revives News Website's TM Row With BofA

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday revived a trademark infringement claim against Bank of America over its mobile banking application "ERICA" brought by a video news website after concluding the lower court made legal errors, although it delivered victories to the bank on all other claims and counterclaims. In a published opinion authored by Circuit Judge Scott Milne Matheson Jr., the three-judge panel vacated the lower court's summary judgment ruling against Eric M. Underwood's and My24HourNews.com's trademark claim on its virtual "E.R.I.C.A" program, finding the lower court applied the wrong legal standard when looking for proof of "actual use" of the E.R.I.C.A....

