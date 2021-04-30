Fla. Privacy Bill Can't Cross Finish Line As Session Ends

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Florida lawmakers have fallen short in their bid to enact the nation's third comprehensive consumer privacy law, with the state's legislative session drawing to a close Friday without lawmakers being able to reach an agreement on whether consumers should be allowed to sue companies for alleged violations. The state Senate in a 29-11 vote on Thursday sent back to the House of Representatives a revised version of the proposed privacy measure, H.B. 969, which retained the requirements for companies to enable consumers to access, delete and stop the sale of their personal information while stripping from the proposal the ability for...

