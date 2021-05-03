Uber Driver's Wage Suit Avoids Arbitration Thanks To PAGA

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. can't arbitrate a California driver's claims for unpaid wages under the Private Attorneys General Act, a Golden State appeals court ruled Friday, saying representative PAGA suits aren't subject to arbitration agreements. Damaris Rosales, who started driving for Uber in March 2016, hit the ride-hailing company with a single cause of action for wage violations under PAGA, claiming it didn't pay all of her wages. Uber, however, filed a motion to compel arbitration, saying Rosales was bound to a written agreement stating she was an independent contractor and all disputes would be resolved by arbitration under the Federal Arbitration...

