5th Circ. Says No Jurisdiction Yet In Navy-NYK Ship Crash

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has denied a bid seeking jurisdiction over a $287 million suit over a collision between a Japanese ship and a U.S. Navy destroyer, saying that despite the persuasiveness of the plaintiffs' case, the panel is constrained to find the Japanese shipping company can't be sued in the U.S. based on in-circuit precedent. In an opinion filed Friday, the panel affirmed a decision dismissing a pair of consolidated cases against Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, or NYK Line, filed by the families of the seven sailors who died and 27 who were injured, but suggested the case is ripe for...

