Activision Blizzard Shakes Suit After IP Axed Under Alice

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The maker of the video games Call of Duty and World of Warcraft is off the hook for alleged infringement in a case brought in 2012 after a Massachusetts federal judge found claims in five patents are invalid under Alice. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted summary judgment Friday to Activision Blizzard Inc. after finding that the Worlds Inc. patents, which cover computer technology to enable multiple users to interact virtually, are directed to an abstract idea under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank. The 2014 decision held that patents on laws of nature, natural...

