Marilyn Manson Accused Of Sexual Assault By Actress

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- English actress Esmé Bianco claims rock star Marilyn Manson electrocuted her, cut her with a Nazi knife during sex and psychologically abused her for years, in a sexual assault and trafficking suit filed Friday against Manson and his manager in California federal court. Bianco, who is best known for her role as Ros on "Game Of Thrones," describes years of emotional and physical abuse from 2007 to 2013 by Manson, whose birth name is Brian Warner. The suit also names Manson's manager Tony Ciulla, who Bianco says was aware of, and financially benefited from, the abuse. More than a dozen women...

