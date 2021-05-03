3 Firms Rep $5B Verizon Media Divestiture

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT) -- Private equity firm Apollo Global will buy Verizon Media, the owner of Yahoo and AOL, in a deal announced Monday that is valued at about $5 billion and was put together with help from law firms Kirkland, Freshfields and Paul Weiss. The transaction sees funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. picking up the majority of Verizon Media. Verizon Communications Inc. will retain a 10% stake in the business, which will be renamed Yahoo, according to a statement. Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media, will continue to serve in that role after the business has been rebranded. Kirkland &...

