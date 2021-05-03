Latham, Vinson Rep Switch's $420M Data Center Co. Buy

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Technology infrastructure company Switch plans to buy Austin-based data center company Data Foundry for $420 million in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP, as Switch moves to expand its footprint in Texas. Switch, which is headquartered in Nevada, plans to finance the deal with a combination of cash, a $500 million revolving loan and debt securities. The deal is expected to close in the middle of the year and is subject to regulatory approvals. Data centers are physical facilities that store servers for cloud computing and large-scale data processing. Data Foundry Inc. currently has...

