Feds Want Harsher Prison Terms In Meningitis Outbreak Case

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Two executives of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy at the center of a deadly meningitis outbreak should each spend more than 17 years behind bars and pay $82 million in restitution, federal prosecutors said Friday after a First Circuit ruling paved the way for a new sentencing. Barry Cadden, the founder of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center, and Glenn Chin, the center's lead pharmacist, were initially sentenced to nine and eight years in prison, respectively, for their roles in the outbreak. But a First Circuit ruling last July found U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns could have tacked on enhancements to...

