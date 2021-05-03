Justice Thomas Urges High Court To Revisit Military Immunity

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to revisit a longstanding ruling immunizing the government from claims incidental to military service, as the court rejected a former cadet's suit over her alleged rape at West Point. The so-called Feres doctrine had expanded the government's immunity to liability beyond a limited exception Congress had intended for combat-related injuries, and the justices should have taken the pseudonymous Jane Doe's case to correct the high court's decades-old mistake, Justice Thomas said, dissenting from the denial of Doe's petition for certiorari. The Feres doctrine, established in the Supreme Court's 1950 Feres v....

