Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Won't Disturb Wells Fargo's ERISA Stock Drop Win

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 10:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Wells Fargo workers' bid Monday for review of their Eighth Circuit loss in an ERISA case, preserving the bank's victory over a suit alleging it let employees keep retirement savings in company stock despite knowing a scandal was brewing.

The proposed class claimed Wells Fargo violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by letting its 401(k) plan keep hundreds of millions of dollars in company stock despite knowing the bank had an inflated value due to unethical sales practices, which were later revealed when the company was fined $185 million by the federal government.

Wells Fargo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!